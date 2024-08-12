Previous
Eye to eye by mccarth1
Photo 1427

Eye to eye

A bee and a skipper shared a flower briefly.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Wylie ace
they don't seem to mind. Lovely macro shot.
August 13th, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely colors
August 13th, 2024  
