Previous
Photo 1426
Taking a break
I spotted this hawk that seemed to be resting on the grass at a park. I thought it may be covering a fresh catch but I didn't see anything. Perhaps they like to take a break and just enjoy the sun!
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
365
NIKON Z 8
10th August 2024 7:23am
hawk
