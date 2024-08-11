Previous
Taking a break by mccarth1
Photo 1426

Taking a break

I spotted this hawk that seemed to be resting on the grass at a park. I thought it may be covering a fresh catch but I didn't see anything. Perhaps they like to take a break and just enjoy the sun!
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
390% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise