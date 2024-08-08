Sign up
Previous
Photo 1425
Sitting in the rain
This Belted Kingfisher didn't seem to be bothered by the rain.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
5
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1564
photos
133
followers
115
following
390% complete
View this month »
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
8th August 2024 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
belted kingfisher
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 9th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Wow!
August 9th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
August 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful closeup!
August 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous, he seems to be enjoying the shower
August 9th, 2024
