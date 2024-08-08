Previous
Sitting in the rain by mccarth1
Photo 1425

Sitting in the rain

This Belted Kingfisher didn't seem to be bothered by the rain.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
390% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 9th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Wow!
August 9th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
August 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful closeup!
August 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous, he seems to be enjoying the shower
August 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise