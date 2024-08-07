Sign up
Photo 1424
Lift off
It was very dark when I took this wren. I tried to get rid of the noise but it was beyond help. The patch of blue is a hydrangea in the background. Taken last month.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
4
7
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1563
photos
133
followers
115
following
390% complete
View this month »
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
2nd July 2024 7:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
wings
,
wren
,
bif
Phil Howcroft
ace
I think it works well Kerry
August 7th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous capture
August 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
Awesome!
August 7th, 2024
Dave
ace
Beautiful capture
August 7th, 2024
