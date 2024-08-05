Previous
Common Grackle by mccarth1
Common Grackle

Grackles look black in most light but a variety of subtle colors can be seen when the light is right.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
Mags ace
Superb capture!
August 6th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A delightfully composed capture with the bird with its iridescent blue feathers on his chest and bright eye, Lovely against the bokeh background ! fav
August 6th, 2024  
Dave ace
Nicely captured.
August 6th, 2024  
