Previous
Photo 1422
Family
I've been watching these 3 juveniles getting bigger and more active. One made it's maiden flight while the other two siblings watched. They keep flapping their wings but aren't quite ready to fly off yet. All are still struggling in the heat.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
6
6
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1561
photos
133
followers
115
following
389% complete
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
Views
13
6
6
365
NIKON Z 8
2nd August 2024 2:28pm
osprey
Bucktree
ace
Super find and capture. The juvies look big enough that they won't be there much longer.
August 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great family shot. fav.
August 5th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
How special to be able to watch them grow, Wonderful capture
August 5th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super shot - they seem to be engrossed in a heated conversation !! Are they dicussing who goes first !! ha ! fav
August 5th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture
August 5th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Future predators.Nice image
August 5th, 2024
