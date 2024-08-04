Previous
Family by mccarth1
Photo 1422

Family

I've been watching these 3 juveniles getting bigger and more active. One made it's maiden flight while the other two siblings watched. They keep flapping their wings but aren't quite ready to fly off yet. All are still struggling in the heat.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
389% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Super find and capture. The juvies look big enough that they won't be there much longer.
August 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great family shot. fav.
August 5th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
How special to be able to watch them grow, Wonderful capture
August 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super shot - they seem to be engrossed in a heated conversation !! Are they dicussing who goes first !! ha ! fav
August 5th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture
August 5th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Future predators.Nice image
August 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise