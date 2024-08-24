Previous
Hazy sunset by mccarth1
Photo 1438

Hazy sunset

I went on a very pleasant sunset cruise which was a very fun. I'll be sharing a few more shots in the days to come.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super image fav!
August 25th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
August 25th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Picture Perfect! 10 out of 10! :)
August 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a perfect capture and great timing.
August 25th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Great timing.
August 25th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Superb photo
August 25th, 2024  
