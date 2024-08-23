Previous
What do you mean I'm not a hummingbird??
What do you mean I'm not a hummingbird??

This juvenile downy woodpecker was doing his best hummingbird impression on the hummingbird feeder!
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
