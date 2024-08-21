Previous
Fly over by mccarth1
Photo 1436

Fly over

I wqs looking at something else when this snowy egret flew overhead. A nice surprise.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Linda Godwin
Super BIF!! nice wing detail and love those yellow slippers.
August 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Maybe a surprise , but a wonderful capture of the egret - Such a streamline pose as he glides through the sky ! fav
August 22nd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fab!
August 22nd, 2024  
*lynn ace
What a beautiful capture!
August 22nd, 2024  
Dave ace
Nice capture!
August 22nd, 2024  
