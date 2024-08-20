Previous
All fluffed up by mccarth1
All fluffed up

I spotted this fluffy little chipping sparrow perched on a post in the park. Such a little cutie.
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Kerry McCarthy

Cliff McFarlane ace
What a wonderful fluffy image. Full of character
August 21st, 2024  
