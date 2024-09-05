Sign up
Previous
Photo 1450
Zipping around
A pair of hummingbirds were zipping around the garden. I felt lucky to get one in the frame, they were so fast! I'll miss them when they head south.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
0
0
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1589
photos
134
followers
118
following
397% complete
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
3rd September 2024 9:13am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
hummingbird
