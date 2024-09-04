Sign up
Photo 1449
Close look
Whenever I have the opportunity to get a close look at something, I am always amazed at nature's beauty and intricate details. I believe this is a skipper but feel free to correct me if it is something else.
4th Sep 24
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
butterfly
,
skipper
carol white
A super macro capture. Fav 😊
September 5th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
Fabulous!
September 5th, 2024
Allison Maltese
Yes, it is a skipper. We have many of them in our yard right now as well.
September 5th, 2024
