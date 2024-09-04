Previous
Close look by mccarth1
Whenever I have the opportunity to get a close look at something, I am always amazed at nature's beauty and intricate details. I believe this is a skipper but feel free to correct me if it is something else.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
carol white ace
A super macro capture. Fav 😊
September 5th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Fabulous!
September 5th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
Yes, it is a skipper. We have many of them in our yard right now as well.
September 5th, 2024  
