Previous
Photo 1434
Posing wren
This Carolina Wren was hopping around on my woodpile. It posed long enough for a quick shot.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
5
4
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1573
photos
134
followers
118
following
392% complete
1427
1428
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
17th August 2024 11:38am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
bird
,
carolina wren
Mags
ace
A very delightful closeup capture!
August 20th, 2024
Dave
ace
Beautiful close-up and detail. I've been trying to get a shot of the wren family in our yard, but they won't stay still long enough.
August 20th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Beautiful capture and detail
August 20th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful detail and pose Kerry!
August 20th, 2024
Wylie
ace
lovely sharp shot
August 20th, 2024
