Previous
Posing wren by mccarth1
Photo 1434

Posing wren

This Carolina Wren was hopping around on my woodpile. It posed long enough for a quick shot.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
392% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A very delightful closeup capture!
August 20th, 2024  
Dave ace
Beautiful close-up and detail. I've been trying to get a shot of the wren family in our yard, but they won't stay still long enough.
August 20th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Beautiful capture and detail
August 20th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful detail and pose Kerry!
August 20th, 2024  
Wylie ace
lovely sharp shot
August 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise