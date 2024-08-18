Previous
Two bees on a sunflower. by mccarth1
Two bees on a sunflower.

It was a sunny, steamy morning when I took this shot earlier in the month. So many bees were visiting the flowers!
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Kerry McCarthy
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
August 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful
August 19th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
August 19th, 2024  
