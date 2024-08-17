Previous
Sun impersonating a full moon by mccarth1
Sun impersonating a full moon

Canadian wildfires have resulted in a very smokey atmosphere here. This is the sun through the hazy sky. It looks more like the moon than the sun!
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Kerry McCarthy

12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful shot I love the sunspot
