Sunny Perch by mccarth1
Photo 1431

Sunny Perch

This female Red-winged Blackbird had a nice view from the top of this tall sunflower.
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
Kerry McCarthy


Islandgirl ace
Aww what a great capture!
August 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb - such a lovely capture and composition ! fav
August 17th, 2024  
