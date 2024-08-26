Previous
Nice teeth!
Nice teeth!

This seal seemed to be saying hi as we motored by on the boat.
Kerry McCarthy

Mags
Oh my gosh! What a pose!
August 26th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Or get back, awesome capture
August 26th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre
I think he's just happy you're moving on and not eating his fish!
August 26th, 2024  
George
Great capture.
August 26th, 2024  
gloria jones
Great timing and capture :)
August 26th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
What a fabulous shot! Looks as if it’s laughing at you 🤣
August 26th, 2024  
