Photo 1440
Nice teeth!
This seal seemed to be saying hi as we motored by on the boat.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
6
5
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1579
photos
134
followers
117
following
394% complete
1433
1434
1435
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
24th August 2024 7:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
seal
Mags
ace
Oh my gosh! What a pose!
August 26th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Or get back, awesome capture
August 26th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I think he's just happy you're moving on and not eating his fish!
August 26th, 2024
George
ace
Great capture.
August 26th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great timing and capture :)
August 26th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What a fabulous shot! Looks as if it’s laughing at you 🤣
August 26th, 2024
