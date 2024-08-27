Previous
Cormorants and the setting sun by mccarth1
Cormorants and the setting sun

The cormorants were gathered on the rocks, preening and resting as the day was coming to an end.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Cliff McFarlane
What a wonderful image. subtle colours, shading and silhouettes.
August 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful setting sun, and orange streaks in the sea, So lovely with the cormorants in silhouette along the rocky shoreline ! fav
August 27th, 2024  
Diana
Fabulous capture of this wonderful scene.
August 27th, 2024  
