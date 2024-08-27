Sign up
Photo 1441
Cormorants and the setting sun
The cormorants were gathered on the rocks, preening and resting as the day was coming to an end.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
3
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1580
photos
134
followers
117
following
394% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
24th August 2024 7:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
rocks
,
sundown
,
cormorants
Cliff McFarlane
ace
What a wonderful image. subtle colours, shading and silhouettes.
August 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful setting sun, and orange streaks in the sea, So lovely with the cormorants in silhouette along the rocky shoreline ! fav
August 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful scene.
August 27th, 2024
