Photo 1442
This is my good side
This little bird was nice enough to pose for me. I think it is a Sanderling but I have trouble identifying shorebirds.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
4
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1581
photos
134
followers
117
following
395% complete
1435
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
26th August 2024 8:40am
shorebird
,
sanderling
Corinne C
ace
Excellent portrait
August 28th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful portrait.
August 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and light.
August 28th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
And what a good side.
August 28th, 2024
