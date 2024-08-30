Previous
The Great Elephant Migration by mccarth1
Photo 1444

The Great Elephant Migration

Fun trip to Newport, Rhode Island to see the Great Elephant Migration. This traveling exhibit brings attention to the importance of coexistence between animals and people. Each elephant is created using the highly invasive plant, lantana which is destroying elephant habitats, causing them to move closer to human populations. There were over 100 elephants in the exhibit - Amazing craftmanship! I took lots of photos so will probably post another. Here's a link with more info... https://thegreatelephantmigration.org/?fbclid=IwY2xjawE_GnRleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHXMLT-sKQA9V1TtyHdmcPLl6sbMJ5fJy7AGAMDxJeLpQLP3SUIN0O4hG_A_aem_QiOuzMM1NDqU45dyHyAkTQ
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Kerry McCarthy

Ann H. LeFevre ace
This sounds like a great exhibit! It looks amazing too.
August 30th, 2024  
