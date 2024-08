Fun trip to Newport, Rhode Island to see the Great Elephant Migration. This traveling exhibit brings attention to the importance of coexistence between animals and people. Each elephant is created using the highly invasive plant, lantana which is destroying elephant habitats, causing them to move closer to human populations. There were over 100 elephants in the exhibit - Amazing craftmanship! I took lots of photos so will probably post another. Here's a link with more info... https://thegreatelephantmigration.org/?fbclid=IwY2xjawE_GnRleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHXMLT-sKQA9V1TtyHdmcPLl6sbMJ5fJy7AGAMDxJeLpQLP3SUIN0O4hG_A_aem_QiOuzMM1NDqU45dyHyAkTQ