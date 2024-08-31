Sign up
Photo 1445
Itty-bitty snack
This cormorant didn't come up empty, but I'm guessing it'll take several more dives before it feels satisfied!
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
4
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
31st August 2024 10:33am
Privacy
Public
Tags
cormorant
Islandgirl
ace
What a great pose with his catch in his beak!
September 1st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture with so many details!
September 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
A beautiful shot!
September 1st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous photo
September 1st, 2024
