Itty-bitty snack by mccarth1
Photo 1445

Itty-bitty snack

This cormorant didn't come up empty, but I'm guessing it'll take several more dives before it feels satisfied!
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Islandgirl ace
What a great pose with his catch in his beak!
September 1st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture with so many details!
September 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
A beautiful shot!
September 1st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous photo
September 1st, 2024  
