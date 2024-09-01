Sign up
Photo 1446
Tiptoeing through the marsh
It was a lovely morning to spend a little time watching the marsh birds. This Greater Yellowlegs was busy looking for breakfast.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1585
photos
135
followers
117
following
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
31st August 2024 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
marsh
,
greater yellowlegs
