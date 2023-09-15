Sign up
Photo 3234
Dan in his element
We stopped to say hi to this young woman dressed as the Joker (from the movie of the same name). Since my get pushed challenge is Portraits, I’m sticking my toes in the water taking this unimaginative picture.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
Tags
crypticon
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-580
Mary Siegle
ace
@allsop
Not much of a portrait, but the weekend isn’t finished.
September 16th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Good capture of the two of them although the Joker's not smiling and neither is Dan.
September 16th, 2023
