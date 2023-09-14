At the Seward Cafe

Posting to Thursday; taken on Friday when we went into South Minneapolis to the Seward Cafe where we met several friends, including Jacob Nordin, who was three years old when Dan was born. He and his mother Valerie lived in a large house with us and another couple of people. It was really nice to see Jacob and Valerie, as it had been quite a while since we last did. Dan and Jake had a great time sharing photos from their phones etc. It just occurred to me that I can tag this for my get pushed challenge of "Portrait."