Photo 3418
High Contrast Monochrome #2
Monochrome High Contrast was the challenge given to me by Kali. This is the bottom of the batting cage I photographed on Wednesday--and shadow on the concrete. I wish the concrete were a lighter background for better contrast.
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Photo Details
Tags
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-618
Mary Siegle
ace
@kali66
Kali, I went ahead and upped the contrast on this and the other I'm posting. I wish I could have gotten what I wanted without doing that. Taken with my phone.
June 10th, 2024
