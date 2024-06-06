Previous
Next
High Contrast Monochrome #2 by mcsiegle
Photo 3418

High Contrast Monochrome #2

Monochrome High Contrast was the challenge given to me by Kali. This is the bottom of the batting cage I photographed on Wednesday--and shadow on the concrete. I wish the concrete were a lighter background for better contrast.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
937% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@kali66 Kali, I went ahead and upped the contrast on this and the other I'm posting. I wish I could have gotten what I wanted without doing that. Taken with my phone.
June 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise