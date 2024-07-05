Previous
Next
Hello there! by mcsiegle
Photo 3437

Hello there!

From my photo walk at SweetWood Sunday with my friend, T-Roy.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
942% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Sweet. Blending in nicely.
July 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! so sweet - how well disguised on the leaf - fav
July 8th, 2024  
katy ace
Very well camouflaged! I almost missed him.
July 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise