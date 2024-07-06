Previous
Mushrooms by mcsiegle
Mushrooms

From my photo walk at SweetWood Sunday with my friend, T-Roy.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
Mary Siegle
Susan Wakely ace
A nice cluster.
July 8th, 2024  
katy ace
These are so pretty! They look like little parasols. Terrific light, and color in your photo.
July 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great pov of the cluster , lovely textures, shapes and colour tones
July 8th, 2024  
