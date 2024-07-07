Previous
Aphrodite in the West in the Main Circle by mcsiegle
Photo 3439

Aphrodite in the West in the Main Circle

From my photo walk at SweetWood Sunday with my friend, T-Roy.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
942% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
It looks like a wonderful place and how exciting to have statuary in place
July 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise