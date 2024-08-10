Just Try It Triathlon

Saturday morning, I was stationed on the perimeter of the City Park across the street in a neon vest with barricades across the alley I was charged to guarding, to be sure no one tried to drive out onto the blocked off city street where the participants in the youth triathlon were bicycling. No one did. I spent the time applauding the kids as they came around. First the younger kids made two circuits around and then the older ones came around four times and then made a run around that course. They all had started in the City Park pool with the swimming portion of the triathlon. One little boy still had his swimming goggles on as he biked by.