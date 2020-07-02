Sign up
Photo 664
Quince
The old quince bush managed to produce one fruit this year. A rare occurrence in its dotage. The last one was 5 years ago and resulted in Little Quincey. If this one ripens, maybe LQ will have a sibling. :D
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
Caryn
ace
@meotzi
narayani
Lovely detail
July 3rd, 2020
Annie-Sue
ace
lovely study - when will Little Quincey reach fruiting age?
July 3rd, 2020
