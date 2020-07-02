Previous
Quince by meotzi
Photo 664

Quince

The old quince bush managed to produce one fruit this year. A rare occurrence in its dotage. The last one was 5 years ago and resulted in Little Quincey. If this one ripens, maybe LQ will have a sibling. :D
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Caryn

ace
@meotzi
181% complete

narayani
Lovely detail
July 3rd, 2020  
Annie-Sue ace
lovely study - when will Little Quincey reach fruiting age?
July 3rd, 2020  
