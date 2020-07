Very Bad Pic of a Most Exciting Encounter

I have never been hissed at by a deer. It's very startling when it's close at hand and the hisser is completely hidden by jewelweed which it was probably eating. I backpedaled several feet. Rocky stood his ground. Piki Dog stood on his hind legs and barked ferociously. All of us were trying to see what hissed. In the meantime the deer had wandered around the back of the neighbor's dog pen and was watching us.