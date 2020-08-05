Previous
After The Fall by meotzi
After The Fall

A huge black walnut branch came down right before hurricane Isaias and several more came down during it. They all missed Mom's Bike, though.
Caryn

@meotzi
Desi
That's incredible. Mom's bike has a charmed life
August 19th, 2020  
