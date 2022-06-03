Previous
Next
Crocheted Glass Cozy by meotzi
Photo 835

Crocheted Glass Cozy

Fits a beverage can or a beer glass. Perfect solution for sweaty glass season. I've made a bunch of these this past week. Mindless busy work for my hands.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Caryn

ace
@meotzi
229% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise