High Pollen Mark on The Oakland Avenue Puddle by meotzi
Photo 836

High Pollen Mark on The Oakland Avenue Puddle

The pine pollen has been extremely heavy this year. This was the washout after a rain storm.
5th June 2022

Caryn

@meotzi
Photo Details

