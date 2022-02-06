Previous
Icy Trees at Night ICM by metzpah
37 / 365

Icy Trees at Night ICM

Playing with intentional camera movement and the icy sparkle of frozen branches
6th February 2022

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
Photo Details

