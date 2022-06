Giant Swallowtail Caterpillar

Looking through the garden for bugs, saw what I thought was some bark or sticks from the recent tree trimming, but they wouldn’t shake off. Turns out there are giant swallowtail caterpillars enjoying my rue!

I took some macro with the phone camera to get as close up as I could, then digitally combined with a photo from the good camera for a collage of caterpillars.