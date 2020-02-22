Previous
Out on the Ice by mgmurray
237 / 365

Out on the Ice

The snowmobile tracks stretch out to the horizon. The ice fishing huts are out of view but are very active at this time of year.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
65% complete

