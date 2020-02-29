Previous
Lunch
Lunch

We stopped for a short walk while on our road trip to Florida at Dade Battlefield Historic Park.
We were able to see a few birds during our walk. This Little Blue Heron was actively hunting and I managed to photograph him with his lunch.
Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
Diana ace
great action shot, he sure has a beak full!
March 2nd, 2020  
