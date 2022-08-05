Previous
Yukon River at Whitehorse by mgmurray
Yukon River at Whitehorse

In Whitehorse, you can walk along the waterfront and get great views of the Yukon River. Fireweed, as seen in the foreground, is everywhere in the Yukon.
Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
