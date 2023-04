20230402-20230402_MG_2782

The looming old apple – Sunday morning. We have dozens of old apple trees on our old farm, mostly along or near the creek. They each have their own personality, like this one with it’s long meandering trunks. Hammond Hill in the background. Caroline and Dryden NY. USA.



#tompkinscounty #explorefingerlakes #fingerlakes #flxoutdoors #carolineny #drydenny #nearhammondhill #hammondhillstateforest #ganowtacherage #landscapephotography #naturephotography #flx #fingerlakesregion #fingerlakesny #upstateny #upstateny #ruralny #elementsphotomag #brooktondaleny