About in the center of Germany, there is a highway bridge which needs to be torn down because of damages and safety reasons. Thus, the bridge is already closed for traffic. Some days ago, some peace activists have painted "LASST UNS BRÜCKEN BAUEN" (german for "LET US BUILD BRIDGES") onto the highway surface during night time as a sign against the war in the Ukraine. The length of the text is approx. 1000 feet.