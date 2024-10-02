Previous
Next
DSC_7027 by mike67
227 / 365

DSC_7027

A single lavender blossom - I have noticed the visitor only later...
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Mike

@mike67
Many many years (decades) ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise