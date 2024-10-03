Previous
DSC_7035 by mike67
228 / 365

DSC_7035

Morning dew in the grass - I did not know it is so hairy...
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Mike

@mike67
Many many years (decades) ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on...
