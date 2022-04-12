Previous
I took the freedom... by mike67
99 / 365

I took the freedom...

... to convert today's picture (as it has been almost monochrome anyway) to B/W, to increase contrast and to post it again.

However, I am still not sure which one looks better.
What do you think?
Naturally as it "really" is? Or manipulated?
12th April 2022

Mike

@mike67
Many many years ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on slide...
