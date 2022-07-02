DSC_3793

Today, I have been really lucky with my shot:

A bee approaching the lavender.

Everything is in focus, and the background is blurred nicely! ;-)



I used the travel zoom lens (18 - 140 mm) together with a 12 mm extension tube (crop).



