DSC_3793 by mike67
121 / 365

DSC_3793

Today, I have been really lucky with my shot:
A bee approaching the lavender.
Everything is in focus, and the background is blurred nicely! ;-)

I used the travel zoom lens (18 - 140 mm) together with a 12 mm extension tube (crop).

Left alone with big fat Fanny
She was such a naughty nanny
Hey big woman, you made a bad boy out of me.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Mike

@mike67
Many many years ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on slide...
