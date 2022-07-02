Sign up
Today, I have been really lucky with my shot:
A bee approaching the lavender.
Everything is in focus, and the background is blurred nicely! ;-)
I used the travel zoom lens (18 - 140 mm) together with a 12 mm extension tube (crop).
Left alone with big fat Fanny
She was such a naughty nanny
Hey big woman, you made a bad boy out of me.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
Mike
@mike67
Many many years ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on slide...
Photo Details
Views
18
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
2nd July 2022 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
