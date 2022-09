DSC_4036

When thinking about nice bright colors, this came to my mind...



Kodachrome

They give us those nice bright colors

Give us the greens of summers

Makes you think all the world's a sunny day, oh yeah

I got a Nikon camera

I love to take a photograph

So mama, don't take my Kodachrome away

-Paul Simon



Kodachrome was a famous color slide film by Kodak, to be processed in a special way, but superior in sharpness and colors to all other slide films - and more expensive, of course...



Long forgotten in the digital age!