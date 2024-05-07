Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
210 / 365
DSC_9095
Blue tit baby fed by the parents. Only a few more days, and they will fly away.
Well, I definetely prefer my food to insects!
7th May 2024
7th May 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mike
@mike67
Many many years (decades) ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on...
210
photos
6
followers
8
following
57% complete
View this month »
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
7th May 2024 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
tit
Elsie Black
Oh my they're so cuuute! 🥰
May 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close