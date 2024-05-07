Previous
DSC_9095 by mike67
210 / 365

DSC_9095

Blue tit baby fed by the parents. Only a few more days, and they will fly away.

Well, I definetely prefer my food to insects!
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Mike

@mike67
Many many years (decades) ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on...
210 / 365

Elsie Black
Oh my they're so cuuute! 🥰
May 7th, 2024  
