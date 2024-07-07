Previous
Waterfall photo - With ND 1000 filter by mike67
Waterfall photo - With ND 1000 filter

This photo has been taken with ND 1000 filter and long exposure time (15 s).
For comparison, I have put the normal exposure photo to yesterday's entry.

I really like the softness of the water, like a silk blanket!
Mike

@mike67
Many many years (decades) ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on...
