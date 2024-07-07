Sign up
220 / 365
Waterfall photo - With ND 1000 filter
This photo has been taken with ND 1000 filter and long exposure time (15 s).
For comparison, I have put the normal exposure photo to yesterday's entry.
I really like the softness of the water, like a silk blanket!
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
Mike
@mike67
Many many years (decades) ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on...
220
photos
6
followers
8
following
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
7th July 2024 1:17pm
Tags
nd filter
