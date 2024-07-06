Previous
Waterfall photo - Standard by mike67
Waterfall photo - Standard

Standard photo, with normal exposure time (1/60 s) - please compare to tomorrow's entry...
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Mike

@mike67
Many many years (decades) ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on...
60% complete

