Feeling like Andy Warhol by mike67
218 / 365

Feeling like Andy Warhol

Today I took a detail shot of the garden water hose and its reel - the original color ist top left. Somehow the colours have been boring, so I played a little bit around...

Feeling a little bit like Andy Warhol! ;-)
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Mike

@mike67
Many many years (decades) ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on...
