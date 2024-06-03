Sign up
Previous
218 / 365
Feeling like Andy Warhol
Today I took a detail shot of the garden water hose and its reel - the original color ist top left. Somehow the colours have been boring, so I played a little bit around...
Feeling a little bit like Andy Warhol! ;-)
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
0
0
Mike
@mike67
Many many years (decades) ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on...
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
Tags
false color
